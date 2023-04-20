US Markets

Teck Resources shareholder Sumitomo Metal Mining backs separation plan

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 20, 2023 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by Bharat Govind Gautam for Reuters ->

April 20 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Metal Mining 5713.T on Thursday said it continues to support Teck Resources' TECKb.TO plan to create two separate companies.

Sumitomo is a shareholder in Teck, which operates under a dual-class structure and needs approval from two-thirds of shareholders on both sides for the restructuring.

Canada's Keevil family owns the majority of 'A' class of shares, which have more voting power than the numerous 'B' class shares held by institutions.

