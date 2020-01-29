Teck Resources says 'anyone's guess' whether Canada will approve oil sands project

The outcome of the Canadian government's pending decision on whether to approve Teck Resources Ltd's Frontier oil sands project is "anyone's guess," the company's chief executive, Don Lindsay, said on Wednesday.
