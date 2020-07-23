US Markets
Teck Resources quarterly adjusted profit plunges 82%

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Corrects to 82% from 89% in headline

July 23 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO reported an 82% slump in second-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday, as prices and demand for its products fell due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjusted profit attributable to the company's shareholders fell to C$89 million ($66.45 million), or C$0.17 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from C$498 million, or C$0.88 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter dropped 45% to C$1.72 billion.

($1 = 1.3394 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

