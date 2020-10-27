Teck Resources quarterly adjusted profit falls 66.6%

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, TECK.N reported a 66.6% fall in third-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday, as production of steelmaking coal decreased.

Net adjusted income fell to C$130 million ($98.59 million), or C$0.24 per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$389 million, or 69 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3186 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar, additional reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.