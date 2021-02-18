Teck Resources Q4 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Ltd. (TCK_A.TO, TCK) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of C$0.46 compared to C$0.40, prior year. Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders increased to C$248 million from C$223 million. Fourth quarter revenues declined to C$2.56 billion from C$2.65 billion, last year.

Don Lindsay, CEO, said: "In the fourth quarter we delivered the strongest quarterly financial results of 2020, while also outperforming the same period in 2019. As of the end of the year we achieved our target of forty percent overall completion of our QB2 Project which, when operating at full capacity, will double our total consolidated copper production."

