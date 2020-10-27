Teck Resources Q3 Adj. Profit Declines - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Limited (TCK_A.TO, TECK) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of C$0.24 compared to C$0.69, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA declined to C$638 million from C$1.06 billion. Revenues were C$2.29 billion compared to C$3.03 billion, prior year.

The company has reduced its capital expenditures, capitalized stripping and zinc unit cost guidance for the second half of 2020. Also, the company has lowered second half copper production guidance range by 5,000 tonnes based on changes at Highland Valley Copper.

