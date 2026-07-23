Markets
TECK

Teck Resources Q2 Earnings Jump; Reaffirms 2026-2028 Production Guidance

July 23, 2026 — 02:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK, TECK-B.TO, TECK_B.TO), a Canadian diversified natural resources company, on Thursday reported higher profit attributable to shareholders in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, profit attributable to shareholders increased to C$854 million from C$206 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were C$1.74 versus C$ 0.41 last year.

Adjusted profit attributable to the shareholders jumped to C$948 million from C$187 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were C$1.93 versus C$0.38 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped to C$2.19 billion from C$722 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to C$3.61 billion from C$2.02 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its previously disclosed 2026-2028 production guidance for all operated sites.

However, the company says its 2026 annual zinc production guidance is 410,000 - 460,000 tonnes and refined zinc anticipated at 190,000 - 230,000 tonnes.

Copper production guidance for 2026 remains unchanged at 455,000 - 530,000 tonnes for 2026.

For 2026, the company expects Red Dog zinc in concentrate sales of 220,000 - 270,000 tonnes.

On Wednesday, Teck Resources Ltd. closed trading 0.56% higher at C$80.66 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TECK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.