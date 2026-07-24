Teck Resources Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales & Margins Improve Y/Y

Teck Resources Limited TECK reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents. It marked a substantial improvement of 415% from the earnings of 27 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. This was attributed to higher base metal prices and increased sales volume of copper and zinc.

Including one-time items, the company reported EPS of $1.26 in the quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s 30 cents.

Teck Resources Ltd Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Teck Resources Ltd price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Teck Resources Ltd Quote

TECK Posts Y/Y Sales Growth & Solid Margin Expansion in Q2

Net sales amounted to $2.6 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion. The figure reflects a 78% year-over-year improvement, aided by higher copper and zinc prices and sales.

The gross profit was CAD$1.67 billion ($1.21 billion), skyrocketing 255% from the year-ago quarter. The gross margin was 46.3% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 23.3%.

The adjusted EBITDA was around CAD$2.2 billion ($1.59 billion), which soared 204% from the year-earlier period. The EBITDA margin was 60.8% in the quarter under review compared with the year-ago quarter’s 35.7%.

Teck Resources’ Copper Business Drives Revenues and Profits

The Copper segment’s revenues surged 85.8% year over year to C$2.7 billion ($1.95 billion). The increase reflected significantly higher copper prices and stronger sales volumes across the company’s operations. The realized copper price rose to $6.09 per pound from $4.36 in the prior-year quarter.

Total copper production was around 135,900 tons, 25% higher than the first quarter of 2025, attributed to improved performance across all operations. Copper sales increased 33.7% to 135,700 tons.

Highland Valley Copper production increased 32% year over year to 42,800 tons, supported by higher throughput, grades and recoveries. Antamina’s copper production, on a 100% basis, climbed 67% to 108,500 tons. Carmen de Andacollo produced 12,800 tons, up from 9,400 tons on better grades and recoveries.

Quebrada Blanca produced 55,800 tons of copper, up 6% from a year earlier. Stable asset utilization, consistent plant performance and progress on tailings management supported the operation.

The segment’s gross profit skyrocketed 309% year over year to CAD$1.34 billion ($972 million), attributed to higher copper prices and sales volume.

Copper net cash unit costs decreased to $1.64 per pound from $2.02 per pound a year earlier, helped by higher production and stronger silver and molybdenum by-product credits.

TECK’s Zinc Segment Gains on Higher Sales Volumes & Prices

The Zinc segment’s net sales jumped 59% year over year to CAD$903 million ($654 million) on improved zinc prices and higher zinc concentrate sales volumes. The realized zinc price rose 32% to $1.57 per pound compared with the prior-year quarter.

Red Dog produced 112,000 tons of zinc, down 18% year over year owing to lower grades as anticipated in the mine plan. However, zinc sales volumes at Red Dog rose 4% to 36,500 tons, and came within TECK’s guidance of 30,000-40,000 tons.

Trail Operations’ refined zinc production dipped 2% to 49,800 tons, reflecting planned maintenance. Refined zinc sales were up 5.7% to around 37,000 tons.

Segment gross profit rose 130% year over year to C$329 million ($238 million), reflecting higher zinc prices and increased by-product revenues at Red Dog and Trail. However, these gains were partially offset by higher cost of sales due to increased concentrate purchases and royalty costs.

Net cash unit costs were 35 cents per pound in the second quarter compared with 49 last year due to higher by-product credits driven by increased silver and germanium prices. Second-quarter 2026 net cash unit costs also reflect the normal seasonality of sales at Red Dog.

TECK’s Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Cash flow from operating activities improved to around C$1.72 billion ($1.24 billion) from C$88 million ($64 million). Teck Resources ended the quarter with C$6.05 billion ($4.38 billion) in cash and cash equivalents and liquidity of C$10.3 billion ($7.5 billion). Its net cash position strengthened to C$1.244 billion ($0.9 million) from C$150 million ($109 million) at the end of 2025.

Teck Resources’ Guidance for 2026

Management retained its previously disclosed 2026 guidance. Copper production remains projected between 455,000 and 530,000 tons. Zinc production is expected in the range of 410,000-460,000 tons, while refined zinc output is forecast between 190,000 and 230,000 tons.

Copper net cash unit costs are expected between $1.85 and $2.20 per pound. Zinc net cash unit costs are projected at 65-75 cents per pound. Teck Resources expects third-quarter Red Dog zinc concentrate sales of 220,000-270,000 tons, reflecting the operation’s normal shipping seasonality.

Teck Resources Advances Key Growth Initiatives

The Highland Valley Copper Mine Life Extension project continued to progress, with detailed engineering about 95% complete. Total project capital costs remain estimated at C$2.1-C$2.4 billion, while 2026 spending is expected between C$900 million and C$1.2 billion.

Teck Resources also continued advancing Zafranal and San Nicolás toward potential sanction decisions. Meanwhile, the proposed merger with Anglo American remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to create Anglo Teck and deliver approximately $800 million in annual pre-tax synergies.

TECK Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have gained 81.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 30.9% growth.



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Teck Resources’ Peer Performances

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX reported adjusted EPS of 74 cents in the second quarter, up around 37% year over year from 54 cents. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents. Revenues declined around 7.3% year over year to approximately $7.03 billion. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.47 billion. Higher realized metal prices were offset by lower copper and gold volumes.

Copper production fell around 18.4% year over year to 786 million pounds in the reported quarter. Consolidated copper sales declined approximately 30.1% year over year to 710 million pounds. The fall primarily resulted from lower operating rates at PTFI during the phased ramp-up of the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine. The company sold 123,000 ounces of gold in the quarter, down 76.4% year over year. Freeport also sold 25 million pounds of molybdenum, up 13.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Southern Copper Corporation SCCO reported second-quarter EPS of $2.01, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97. The bottom line came in 65% higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.22 per share.

Southern Copper’s net sales in the quarter were $4.29 billion, marking a 40.6% increase from the year-ago quarter but missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.37 billion. Higher prices for copper, molybdenum, zinc and silver were offset by lower sales volumes for copper.

Southern Copper mined 230,662 tons of copper in the reported quarter, 3.5% lower year over year. Copper sales declined 1.5% year over year to 220,712 tons.

TECK’s Zacks Rank & Another Stock to Consider

Teck Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Another top-ranked stock from the basic materials space is Bunge Global SA BG, which sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. Bunge has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $9.74 per share, implying 28.7% year-over-year growth. Bunge shares have gained 59% in a year.

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Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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