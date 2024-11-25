Teck Resources put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Teck Resources (TECK) with 2,652 puts trading, or 5x expected. Most active are 12/27 weekly 43 puts and 11/29 weekly 48 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 2,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 5.28, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 19th.

