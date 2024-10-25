Teck Resources put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Teck Resources (TECK) with 2,990 puts trading, or 7x expected. Most active are 11/29 weekly 44 puts and Mar-25 40 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 4.87, while ATM IV is up over 3 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 19th.
