Teck Resources pulls application for frontier oil sands mine -report

TORONTO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO has withdrawn its application for its Frontier oil sands mine in Alberta, the Globe and Mail reported on Sunday, just days before the federal government was to decide on whether to approve the controversial project.

The newspaper, citing two unnamed sources, said Teck decided to pull the project after a board meeting. One of the sources said the decision cited public safety concerns.

(Reporting by Amran Abocar; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((amran.abocar@thomsonreuters.com; + 416 941 1685; Reuters Messaging: amran.abocar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.