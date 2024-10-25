Teck Resources price target lowered to C$84 from C$85 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden lowered the firm’s price target on Teck Resources (TECK) to C$84 from C$85 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
