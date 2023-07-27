Teck Resources posts fall in Q2 profit

July 27 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, the target of a takeover bid by Glencore GLEN.L, posted a fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by lower steelmaking coal and copper sales.

The company said adjusted profit attributable to shareholders stood at C$643 million ($487.97 million), or C$1.22 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with C$1.77 billion, or C$3.25 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3177 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

