News & Insights

World Markets

Teck Resources posts fall in Q2 profit

July 27, 2023 — 01:48 am EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

July 27 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, the target of a takeover bid by Glencore GLEN.L, posted a fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by lower steelmaking coal and copper sales.

The company said adjusted profit attributable to shareholders stood at C$643 million ($487.97 million), or C$1.22 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with C$1.77 billion, or C$3.25 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3177 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.