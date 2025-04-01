Teck Resources Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TECK usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Teck Resources. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 11% leaning bullish and 88% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $242,401, and 5 are calls, amounting to $329,291.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $40.0 for Teck Resources, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Teck Resources stands at 970.5, with a total volume reaching 9,475.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Teck Resources, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $40.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Teck Resources Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TECK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.55 $1.4 $1.4 $35.00 $114.0K 2.1K 1.3K TECK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.4 $2.25 $2.25 $40.00 $79.2K 484 400 TECK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $0.9 $0.75 $0.75 $38.50 $72.7K 18 1.0K TECK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.5 $1.4 $1.4 $40.00 $69.9K 1.2K 998 TECK CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.5 $1.35 $1.4 $40.00 $69.8K 1.2K 499

About Teck Resources

Teck is a base metals miner with copper and zinc operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. After selling its metallurgical coal business, copper is now its major commodity by EBITDA contribution, followed by zinc. Teck is a top-three zinc miner. Its major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, will drive an increase in Teck's attributable copper production by roughly 75%. Along with a number of additional copper growth options, Teck's strategy is to rebalance its portfolio to low-carbon metals such as copper. It sold its oil sands business in early 2023 and its coal business in mid-2024.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Teck Resources, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Teck Resources

With a trading volume of 2,325,343, the price of TECK is down by -0.22%, reaching $36.35.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Teck Resources

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $64.0.



Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Teck Resources, targeting a price of $64.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



