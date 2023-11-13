Teck Resources nears deal to sell coal business to Glencore - WSJ

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources TECKb.TO is in advanced talks to sell its coal assets to mining and trading giant Glencore GLEN.L, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The deal would value the business at close to $10 billion and could be announced as soon as this week, assuming the talks don't fall apart, the report added.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru)

