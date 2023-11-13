News & Insights

US Markets

Teck Resources nears deal to sell coal business to Glencore - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

November 13, 2023 — 09:02 pm EST

Written by Shubhendu Deshmukh for Reuters ->

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources TECKb.TO is in advanced talks to sell its coal assets to mining and trading giant Glencore GLEN.L, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The deal would value the business at close to $10 billion and could be announced as soon as this week, assuming the talks don't fall apart, the report added.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru)

((ShubhenduSatish.Deshmukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.