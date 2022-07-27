Teck Resources Names New CEO And President As Don Lindsay Quits

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Limited (TECK), a Canadian miner, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Jonathan Price as its new Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Operating Officer Harry Conger as President, with effect from September 30.

Conger will continue to serve as COO of the Group.

The new appointments follow the current CEO and President Don Lindsay's intention to retire on the same day, after his 17 year long service at the helm.

Price, the incoming CEO, is currently Teck's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

In addition, the company has said that Crystal Prystai, currently Vice President and Corporate Controller, will serve as interim CFO, with immediate effect.

Price is an experienced executive with a track record spanning over two decades in mining, capital markets, and others. Prior to joining Teck in 2020, he had worked at BHP for 14 years in a variety of senior roles including Chief Transformation Officer.

Conger, new President and COO, has served as Teck's Executive Vice President and COO since September 2020. Prior to joining Teck, Conger held the role of President and COO- Americas with Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.