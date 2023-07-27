Teck Resources misses profit estimates on lower commodity prices

Adds details from results

July 27 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, the target of a takeover bid by Glencore GLEN.L, missed market estimates for second-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by lower prices for its steelmaking coal and copper.

Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders stood at C$643 million ($487.97 million), or C$1.22 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with C$1.77 billion, or C$3.25 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had estimated an adjusted profit of C$1.25 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Teck's quarterly steelmaking coal production rose 9.4% to 5.8 million tonnes, while realized prices fell 41% to $264 per tonne. Sales stood at 6.2 million tonnes, 1.6% lower than last year.

For the current quarter, Teck expects 5.6 to 6 million tonnes of steelmaking coal sales.

Quarterly copper production fell about 11% to 64,000 tonnes, while realized prices fell by nearly the same to $3.80 per pound. Sales dropped 18% to 62,000 tonnes.

Teck lowered its annual copper production guidance to the range of 330,000 tonnes to 375,000 tonnes, from 390,000 tonnes to 445,000 tonnes previously expected, due to delays in the construction and commissioning of its QB2 project.

Fears of slowing growth, particularly in top consumer China, have dented copper prices. The average copper price fell about 11% to $3.85 per pound in the April-June quarter, according to CFRA Research.

Earlier this month, Glencore offered to buy Teck's steelmaking coal business as a standalone unit, after the Canadian miner twice rebuffed its $22.5 billion offer to combine the two.

Teck said last month that it had received several proposals for its coal business, as it reworks a plan to split it from its copper and zinc unit that failed to secure enough shareholder support in late April.

The Vancouver-based miner said revenue for the quarter fell 33.6% to C$3.52 billion.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.