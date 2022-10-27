Teck Resources Ltd. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teck Resources Ltd. (TCK_A.TO):

Earnings: -C$195 million in Q3 vs. C$816 million in the same period last year. EPS: -C$0.37 in Q3 vs. C$1.51 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Teck Resources Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$923 million or C$1.74 per share for the period.

Revenue: C$4.669 billion in Q3 vs. C$3.970 billion in the same period last year.

