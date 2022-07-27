Markets

Teck Resources Ltd. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Ltd. (TCK_A.TO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$1.675 billion, or C$3.07 per share. This compares with C$260 million, or C$0.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Teck Resources Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$1.772 billion or C$3.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$2.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 126.2% to C$5.787 billion from C$2.558 billion last year.

Teck Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$1.675 Bln. vs. C$260 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$3.07 vs. C$0.48 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$2.29 -Revenue (Q2): C$5.787 Bln vs. C$2.558 Bln last year.

