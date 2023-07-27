Teck Resources Ltd. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$510 million, or C$0.97 per share. This compares with C$1.582 billion, or C$2.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Teck Resources Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$643 million or C$1.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 33.6% to C$3.519 billion from C$5.300 billion last year.

Teck Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$510 Mln. vs. C$1.582 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.97 vs. C$2.90 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$1.25 -Revenue (Q2): C$3.519 Bln vs. C$5.300 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.