TECK

Teck Resources Ltd. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

April 26, 2023 — 02:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Ltd. (TCK_A.TO) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$1.166 billion, or C$2.23 per share. This compares with C$1.519 billion, or C$2.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Teck Resources Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$930 million or C$1.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.0% to C$3.785 billion from C$4.616 billion last year.

Teck Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$1.166 Bln. vs. C$1.519 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$2.23 vs. C$2.78 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$1.82 -Revenue (Q1): C$3.785 Bln vs. C$4.616 Bln last year.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
