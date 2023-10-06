Teck Resources Ltd - (TSE:TECK.A) Price Target Increased by 5.16% to 97.50

The average one-year price target for Teck Resources Ltd - (TSE:TECK.A) has been revised to 97.50 / share. This is an increase of 5.16% from the prior estimate of 92.72 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 83.96 to a high of 113.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.41% from the latest reported closing price of 54.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teck Resources Ltd -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TECK.A is 0.00%, a decrease of 15.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.82% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726K shares, representing a decrease of 25,668.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK.A by 99.63% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing a decrease of 20,232.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK.A by 99.54% over the last quarter.

DIHP - Dimensional International High Profitability ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares, representing a decrease of 18,537.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK.A by 99.60% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 4,217.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK.A by 97.95% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

