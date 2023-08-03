Teck Resources Ltd - (TSE:TECK.A) Price Target Decreased by 7.46% to 90.64

News & Insights

The average one-year price target for Teck Resources Ltd - (TSE:TECK.A) has been revised to 90.64 / share. This is an decrease of 7.46% from the prior estimate of 97.94 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 79.93 to a high of 103.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.67% from the latest reported closing price of 58.60 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CA:TECK.A / Teck Resources Ltd - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing a decrease of 737.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK.A by 80.07% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing a decrease of 20,232.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK.A by 99.11% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing a decrease of 15,305.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK.A by 98.92% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 4,217.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK.A by 96.14% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing a decrease of 41,936.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK.A by 99.67% over the last quarter.

