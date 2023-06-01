Teck Resources Ltd - (TSE:TECK.A) Price Target Decreased by 38.18% to 97.94

The average one-year price target for Teck Resources Ltd - (TSE:TECK.A) has been revised to 97.94 / share. This is an decrease of 38.18% from the prior estimate of 158.44 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 83.88 to a high of 113.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.90% from the latest reported closing price of 56.00 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing a decrease of 804.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK.A by 88.81% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing a decrease of 30,398.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK.A by 99.59% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 5,299.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK.A by 98.12% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 7,456.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK.A by 98.66% over the last quarter.

DIHP - Dimensional International High Profitability ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 47,709.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK.A by 99.84% over the last quarter.

