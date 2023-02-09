Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed at $42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.12% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.36% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.83% in that time.

Teck Resources Ltd will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Teck Resources Ltd is projected to report earnings of $0.95 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 52.97%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.58 billion, down 26.18% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.4% higher. Teck Resources Ltd is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Teck Resources Ltd has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.68 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.43.

Investors should also note that TECK has a PEG ratio of 1.63 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.