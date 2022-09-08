Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed at $33.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.19% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.66% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.79%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Teck Resources Ltd as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Teck Resources Ltd to post earnings of $1.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.41 billion, up 8.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.83 per share and revenue of $14.89 billion, which would represent changes of +51.11% and +38.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teck Resources Ltd should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.45% higher. Teck Resources Ltd currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Teck Resources Ltd's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.8, so we one might conclude that Teck Resources Ltd is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that TECK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.34 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Teck Resources Ltd (TECK): Free Stock Analysis Report



