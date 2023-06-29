Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed at $40.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.15% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.99%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.58% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Teck Resources Ltd as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Teck Resources Ltd to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 58.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.77 billion, down 39% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.73 per share and revenue of $12.18 billion, which would represent changes of -32.33% and -15.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% lower within the past month. Teck Resources Ltd is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Teck Resources Ltd is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.63. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.08.

Also, we should mention that TECK has a PEG ratio of 1.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TECK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TECK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

