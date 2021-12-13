Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.039 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TECK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.5% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.22, the dividend yield is .57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TECK was $27.22, representing a -9.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.92 and a 61.83% increase over the 52 week low of $16.82.

TECK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37. Zacks Investment Research reports TECK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 478.48%, compared to an industry average of 11%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the teck Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

