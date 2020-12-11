Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TECK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.38, the dividend yield is .83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TECK was $18.38, representing a -2.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.84 and a 228.21% increase over the 52 week low of $5.60.

TECK is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM). TECK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.78. Zacks Investment Research reports TECK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -69.64%, compared to an industry average of 19%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TECK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TECK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TECK as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (KOL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KOL with an increase of 31.45% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TECK at 9.36%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.