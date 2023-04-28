Teck Resources Ltd - (TCKRF) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Teck Resources Ltd - said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teck Resources Ltd -. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCKRF is 0.72%, an increase of 16.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 82,172K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teck Resources Ltd - is 105.25. The forecasts range from a low of 87.39 to a high of $118.94. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Teck Resources Ltd - is 19,506MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 19,441K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,887K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,157K shares, representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCKRF by 15.78% over the last quarter.

NYVTX - Davis New York Venture Fund holds 3,948K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,401K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,431K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCKRF by 3.97% over the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 2,974K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,010K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCKRF by 11.20% over the last quarter.

