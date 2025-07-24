Teck Resources Ltd. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$206 million, or C$0.41 per share. This compares with C$21 million, or C$0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Teck Resources Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$187 million or C$0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.3% to C$2.023 billion from C$1.802 billion last year.

Teck Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$206 Mln. vs. C$21 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.41 vs. C$0.04 last year. -Revenue: C$2.023 Bln vs. C$1.802 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.