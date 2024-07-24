Teck Resources Ltd. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$363 million, or C$0.69 per share. This compares with C$510 million, or C$0.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Teck Resources Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$413 million or C$0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to C$3.873 billion from C$3.519 billion last year.

Teck Resources Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$363 Mln. vs. C$510 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.69 vs. C$0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$3.873 Bln vs. C$3.519 Bln last year.

