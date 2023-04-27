Teck Resources Ltd - Class B (TECK) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Teck Resources Ltd - Class B said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $44.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.11%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teck Resources Ltd - Class B. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TECK is 0.68%, an increase of 32.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 358,804K shares. The put/call ratio of TECK is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.56% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teck Resources Ltd - Class B is 68.57. The forecasts range from a low of 57.68 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 52.56% from its latest reported closing price of 44.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Teck Resources Ltd - Class B is 16,133MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 27,074K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,715K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 14.07% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 19,991K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,766K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 14.58% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 19,441K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 13,009K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,755K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 21.22% over the last quarter.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP holds 11,396K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,983K shares, representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 31.07% over the last quarter.

Teck Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.