US Markets

Teck Resources expects lower steelmaking coal output for two weeks

Contributor
Shubham Kalia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Miner Teck Resources Ltd said on Wednesday it expects steelmaking coal production to be reduced to about 80-85% of its normal level during a two-week period from March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Steelmaking coal sales for the first quarter are estimated at 5.6 million tonnes, exceeding company's previous outlook of 4.8 million to 5.2 million tonnes, the company said in a statement.

