US Markets

Teck Resources evaluating options for steelmaking coal unit

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

February 16, 2023 — 11:57 am EST

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Adds shares and details from a media report

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO on Thursday confirmed that it was evaluating options for its steelmaking coal business, including a possible spinoff.

Teck is planning to separate the business to focus more on industrial metals and that the announcement on the spinoff could be made as early as next week, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Although the company did not give details on the unit's valuation, Bloomberg had reported in 2021that the spinoff could be valued at $8 billion.

No decision has been reached to proceed with a transaction and there can be no assurances that any transaction will happen, Teck said.

Teck shares jumped 9.7% to C$61.69 on the Toronto Stock Exchange after being briefly halted.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.