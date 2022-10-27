Teck Resources Declines On Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK) shares are declining more than 4 percent on Thursday morning after the company reported a third-quarter net loss compared to profit last year.

The quarterly loss was $195 million, compared to profit of $816 million a year ago. On a per-share basis, loss was $0.37 per share.

Currently, shares are at $34.15, down 4.48 percent from the previous close of $35.75 on a volume of 2,901,054.

