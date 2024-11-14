Teck Resources Declares December Dividend for Shareholders

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) has released an update.

Teck Resources Limited has announced a dividend of $0.125 per share for its Class A and Class B shares, payable on December 31, 2024. This move reflects Teck’s commitment to delivering shareholder value as it continues to focus on its copper and zinc operations across the Americas. Investors can look forward to this dividend as part of Teck’s efforts to ensure sustainable growth and resilience in the resources sector.

