Teck Resources confirms new revised bid from Glencore

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 11, 2023 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

April 11 (Reuters) - Teck Resources TECKb.TO said on Tuesday it has received a revised and unsolicited acquisition bid from Swiss commodities giant Glencore Plc GLEN.L.

Glencore's new proposal appears to be largely unchanged, with the exception of a cash consideration alternative in lieu of shares in the proposed combined coal entity, the copper miner said.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets))

