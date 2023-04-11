Teck Resources confirms new revised bid from Glencore

April 11 (Reuters) - Teck Resources TECKb.TO said on Tuesday it has received a revised and unsolicited acquisition bid from Swiss commodities giant Glencore Plc GLEN.L.

Glencore's new proposal appears to be largely unchanged, with the exception of a cash consideration alternative in lieu of shares in the proposed combined coal entity, the copper miner said.

