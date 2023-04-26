Teck Resources Climbs After Withdrawal Of Proposal For Reorganisation

(RTTNews) - Shares of Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK) are gaining more than 4 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced the withdrawal of its proposal to reorganize its business into Teck Metals Corp. and Elk Valley Resources Ltd.

currently, shares are at $45.53, up 5.38 percent from the previous close of $43.20 from the previous close of 5,627,214.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.