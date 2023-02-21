US Markets
Teck Resources changes name, plans to spin off steelmaking coal unit

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

February 21, 2023 — 06:34 am EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO said on Tuesday it has changed its name to Teck Metals Corp and would also spin off its steelmaking coal unit as Elk Valley Resources Ltd.

The unit, which has four mines in Elk Valley, British Columbia, has been plagued by several snags in the past three years, including supply-chain disruptions, adverse weather events, labor shortages and an outage at Elkview plant.

Teck Metals will receive an 87.5% interest in gross revenue royalty from the steelmaking coal business through the transititon period.

The miner expects the transaction to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

