Teck Resources call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Teck Resources (TECK) with 6,275 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 35.55%. Nov-24 53 calls and Jan-25 47 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.43. Earnings are expected on February 19th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TECK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.