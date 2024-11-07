Teck Resources call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Teck Resources (TECK) with 6,275 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 35.55%. Nov-24 53 calls and Jan-25 47 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.43. Earnings are expected on February 19th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TECK:
- Teck Resources price target raised to C$75 from C$74 at Raymond James
- Teck Resources price target raised to C$75 from C$74 at Scotiabank
- Teck Resources Aims for Major Copper Growth by 2030
- Teck Resources details copper growth strategy at investor day
- Teck Resources to Unveil Future Plans at Strategy Day
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.