Teck Resources Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TECK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Teck Resources Ltd (Symbol: TECK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.65, changing hands as low as $37.46 per share. Teck Resources Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TECK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TECK's low point in its 52 week range is $24.72 per share, with $49.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.48.

