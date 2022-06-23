Teck Resources Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TECK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Teck Resources Ltd (Symbol: TECK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.38, changing hands as low as $31.69 per share. Teck Resources Ltd shares are currently trading off about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TECK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TECK's low point in its 52 week range is $19.32 per share, with $45.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.33.

