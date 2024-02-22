Teck Resources beats Q4 profit estimates on coal sales, copper prices

Adds details from paragraph 3

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources TECKb.TO reported fourth-quarter profit above market estimates on Thursday, helped by an increase in steelmaking coal sales and strong copper prices.

The company reported an adjusted profit of C$1.40 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared to analysts' estimate of C$1.33 per share, according to LSEG data.

Copper prices CMCU3 rose 2.1% in 2023 on healthy demand from China. The metal is expected to see the largest immediate price boost among commodities from potential U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

Teck reported record quarterly copper production of 103,000 metric tonnes, compared to 103,500 tonnes forecast earlier.

Teck also reported steelmaking coal sales of 6.1 million tonnes in the fourth-quarter, compared with 4.3 million tonnes last year.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen, Arunima Kumar, Shivani Tanna and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

