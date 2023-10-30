Teck Resources Announces Retirement Of COO Harry Conger

(RTTNews) - Canadian mining company Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK) announced on Monday that its Chief Operating Officer and President Harry Conger will retire from the company, effective November 1.

For the interim period, Chief Executive Jonathan Price will assume the role of president and COO, until a replacement is found.

The company said a search will be conducted to fill the vacant role.

In pre-market activity, Teck shares are trading at $36.68, up 1.52% on the New York Stock Exchange.

