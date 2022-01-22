US Markets
TECK

Teck Resources announces new contract with union at British Columbia mine

Contributor
Rhea Binoy Reuters
Published

Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd said on Saturday that members of a union representing 1,048 workers at its British Columbia mine have ratified a new five-year collective agreement.

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO said on Saturday that members of a union representing 1,048 workers at its British Columbia mine have ratified a new five-year collective agreement.

The United Steelworkers have ratified a new collective agreement, replacing the one that expired on Sept. 30, 2021.

The Canadian mining company announced on Jan. 17 that a union at its Highland Valley Copper mine in British Columbia mine had agreed to hold a ratification vote on the mediators' recommendation.

Earlier this month, the company said it had received a strike notice from the union at the mine, without providing any reasons behind the potential strike.

The United Steelworkers did not immediately return a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((Rhea.Binoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TECK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular