Teck Resources adjusted quarterly profit soars 247%

Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd reported a 246.8% jump in first-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday, helped by increased production of copper and steelmaking coal.

April 28 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, TECK.N reported a 246.8% jump in first-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday, helped by increased production of copper and steelmaking coal.

Net adjusted income rose to C$326 million ($262.88 million), or 61 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$94 million, or 17 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2401 Canadian dollars)

