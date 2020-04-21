US Markets
Teck Resources adjusted profit plummets 84% as lockdowns hit output

Aakriti Bhalla Reuters
April 21 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TCKb.TO, TECK.N reported an 84% plunge in first-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday, as production of steel-making coal was hit by coronavirus-led lockdowns.

Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders fell to C$94 million ($66.4 million), or 17 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, from C$587 million, or C$1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Steelmaking coal production tumbled 19.7% to 4.9 million tonnes, while copper was down 1.4%.

($1 = 1.4155 Canadian dollars)

