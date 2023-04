April 13 (Reuters) - Copper miner Teck Resources TECKb.TO on Thursday said it has rejected a sweetened bid from Swiss commodities giant Glencore Plc GLEN.L received on April 11.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

