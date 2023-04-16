US Markets

Teck Chairman Emeritus says would support transaction for Teck Metals after separation

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 16, 2023 — 08:57 pm EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Corrects Norman Keevil's designation in headline and first paragraph

April 16 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO Chairman Emeritus Norman Keevil on Sunday said that he would support any kind of transaction, an operating partnership, merger, acquisition, or sale but with the right partner and on the right terms for Teck Metals after separation.

"I believe that pursuing a sale or merger transaction now would rob our shareholders of significant post-separation value," Keevil said in a statement, adding that "Glencore's proposal is the wrong one, as well as at the wrong time."

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

